KCR will not be able to form federal front: Bandaru

[India], May 10 (ANI): Former Union minister and BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday asserted that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not be able to form a federal front government as some of the regional political parties are either with Congress or with the BJP.

"KCR wants to make a non-Congress and non-BJP federal front. It will be not possible as some of the regional parties are either with Congress or with us (BJP). KCR is a kind of a person whom no one can predict. He is always anti-Congress in Telangana. He is like a cat on the wall."

The statement from the BJP leader came just days after Telangana Chief Minister held meeting his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the formation of a federal front government post the Lok Sabha elections. Five of the seven phases of the general elections have concluded in the country. The remaining two phases are scheduled to be held on May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)