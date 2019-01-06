KCR's ploy to reduce OBC reservations through SC: Cong

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dr. Dasoju Sravan on Saturday alleged that it was Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's ploy to reduce the quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Panchayat Raj polls from 34 to 22.8 per cent through the Supreme Court.

Addressing a gathering at the Indira Park, he said: "OBCs have played an active role in statehood movement. Nearly 1500 youth who committed suicide for Telangana were from that community. They have made several sacrifices hoping that they would get social justice in the new State."

Further hitting out at the state government, Sravan said, "Injustice is being done with them even after the formation of Telangana and conspiracies are being hatched to crush their political representation."

Furthermore, he alleged that KCR has created a situation wherein OBCs are unable to get even 34 per cent reservation in the Panchayat Raj elections.

"KCR is misleading people by saying that the quota was reduced due to an order of the Supreme Court," he added.

Sravan also accused KCR of bringing an ordinance to reduce quota to 23 per cent for the OBCs who constitute nearly 52 per cent of the total population in Telangana.

"KCR did not consult the opposition parties or other community leaders before bringing an ordinance. Moreover, he did not implement the High Court orders for caste-based enumeration of OBC voters. The cut in OBC quota is aimed to suppress them at ground level. Due to the reduction in quota from 34 per cent to 23 per cent, less number of OBCs will be elected as Sarpanch, Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC)," he asserted.

Furthermore, the AICC spokesperson claimed that there are 119 MLAs, out of which 39 are from the Reddy community, while there are only 25 MLAs from the OBC community.

"If the OBCs were given proper reservation, then at least 60 of them would have got elected. KCR wants them to continue with their old profession and does not want them to grow in politics," he said.

Sravan also slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi for his silence on this quota cut as it would also affect Muslims falling under the same category. (ANI)