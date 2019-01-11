KCR's prerogative to decide if he wants to attend a rally or not: TRS

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) spokesperson and former Minorities Commission Chairman Abid Rasool Khan on Thursday asserted that it is the prerogative of TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao to attend or not to attend a rally and same can be decided on merits.

While talking to ANI about the reports that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will skip West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally as he doesn't want to share the stage with Rahul Gandhi, Khan said, "KCR is a great leader who doesn't think in a petty way. Whether he will attend or not attend a programme is based on its merits and not on who is attending it. Our policy is clear, KCR himself said and our party took a call that we're working for a 'Congress mukt' and 'BJP mukt' India which will be a progressive India."

He further added that KCR is working on a front which will not be part of Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Both Congress and BJP have failed in all its promises specially made to Dalit, minorities, weaker sections and the youth of this country," he added. Khan also emphasised that in the last five years KCR-led state government has shown how a positive government can work for all sections of the society. "All parties with similar ideologies and understanding as KCR will definitely support him. He will see a historic beginning in the history of the country in 2019," he further said. The West Bengal Chief Minister had invited KCR to join her rally of opposition parties which will be held in Kolkata on January 19. It was rumoured that KCR in all likelihood will miss the rally due as he was reluctant about sharing the stage with Congress leaders. (ANI)