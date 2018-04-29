Kedarnath portals open for pilgrims today

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): The Kedarnath portals were thrown open for pilgrims on Sunday morning after the six-month-long winter break.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also extended a warm welcome to the devotees visiting the shrine.

Taking to his twitter handle, Rawat said that the state government ensured all the facility for the people visiting here.

He added that the pilgrims' comfort and safety were their prime agenda.

Adequate electricity, water, health and safety arrangements were made on the trek route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath, the Chief Minister said.

Several new features, like a daily laser show on Lord Shiva, were also introduced for the visitors. The temple opened at 6.15 am in the presence of scores of devotees. The gates of these temples are closed every winter due to snow-bound conditions. (ANI)