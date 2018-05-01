Kedarnath Temple Committee denies showcasing PM Modi's work in laser show

[India], May 1 (ANI): The Kedarnath Temple Committee on Tuesday denied showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work for the temple in a laser show, which has recently been introduced for the pilgrims.

President of Badarinath Kedarnath Mandir Committee and Congress leader, Ganesh Godiyal deemed that it was a political use of temple.

"A group came to me with a 22-minute laser show on Lord Shankar which was followed by a five-minute show on how Prime Minister Modi re-constructed Kedarnath. I didn't give permission as it was political use of the temple," Godiyal told reporters.

Portals of Kedarnath Temple were opened for pilgrims on Sunday morning after a six-month-long winter break. A daily laser show on Lord Shiva is one of the features introduced for the visitors. (ANI)