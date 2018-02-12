Keep Army out of politics: Tharoor

[India], Feb 12 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said the Indian Army should be kept out of politics.

While commenting about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark on the Indian Army, Tharoor said, "People who say these things that disparage the army are only able to sleep soundly at night because our Army protects our country."

Tharoor also said, comparing the Army unfavourably with the RSS is unworthy.

Grieving for the loss of lives in the latest attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Tharoor called for more effective policy.

"Does anyone remember the surgical strikes and the whole hailstorm of publicity that followed in which the government said this will put an end to all sorts of incursions and we have taught them (terrorists) a lesson, but they don't seem to have learnt that lesson," he said. "They seem to have learnt some other lesson that this is a government of publicity and not a government of action," he added. At least five army personnel and a civilian were killed when terrorists in Indian Army fatigue early on Saturday attacked Sunjuwan military base in Jammu region.(ANI)