Keep at it, ignore trolls and troglodytes: Tharoor's message to Rahul Gandhi

Last Updated: Sun, May 06, 2018 22:25 hrs
According to senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi's Twitter outreach has played a significant part in changing perceptions about him.

Interestingly, Tharoor was edged out recently by Gandhi as the most-followed Congress leader on Twitter.

"Even the BJP would do well to now try and take a leaf or two" out of the Congress's book, said the former Union minister.

He added that Twitter played a key role in helping people to get to know Gandhi, besides transforming his image from a reluctant politician to that of a dedicated leader.

As for his advice to the Congress party president, this is what Tharoor had to say: "Keep at it, continue to maintain this unique channel of communication with the people of the country and ignore the trolls and troglodytes along the way, since the positives vastly outweigh the negatives on this medium."



