Keeping latest trend, Goa CM Parrikar asks audience ‘How’s the josh?’

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar too on Sunday asked the audience, "How's the josh?,” drawing applause.

In response, the audience replied "High Sir".

"How is the josh? How is the josh? I will transfer my josh to you and sit here and speak a few words," Chief Minister Parrikar asked the audience, who came to attend the inaugural event of the bridge over river Mandovi named “Atal Setu” near Panaji.

'Uri' film is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian forces in Pakistan in 2016. The film also has a character based on Prime Minister Modi. Parrikar was the Defence Minister when the surgical strikes were carried out by the Indian forces.

For the first time, Parrikar addressed a public gathering since he was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment last year, while attending the event with a tube in his nose.

Chief Minister Parrikar inspected an under-construction bridge on Mandovi river, the first time he has been seen in public since returning to Goa on October 14 last year post hospitalisation in the AIIMS in the national capital. He later inspected the work of a bridge over Zuari river near Agassaim village, near the capital.

This came after Parrikar and Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated the cable-stayed bridge over river Mandovi named “Atal Setu” near Panaji.

Talking about the development work in Goa, the Chief Minister said: "Goa needs Rs 25,000 crore budget for development. However, Goa's total development budget is Rs 1,500 crore."

Praising Gadkari for his efforts for providing better roads connectivity, he said: "I used to see Nitin ji as my hero from the beginning, because of the Golden Quadrilateral project."

A 5.1-kilometer long cable-stayed "Atal Setu" on the Mandovi river in Goa, a third such bridge to connect Panaji with North Goa, was opened to the public by Gadkari on Sunday.

The bridge is constructed by the Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation (GIDC) and engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro. (ANI)