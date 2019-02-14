Kejriwal an 'anarchist', puts Constitution at stake: Sambit Patra

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Launching a fresh salvo at Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday called the Delhi Chief Minister an anarchist who tampers with rules while putting the Constitution at stake.

In a blow to the Arvind Kejriwal administration, the Supreme Court gave a split verdict on the issue of jurisdiction on control of “services” in the national capital and gave the Lt Governor power to set up an inquiry commission.

Kejriwal responded to the Supreme Court verdict by holding a press conference where he questioned the ruling and asserted that "if a state government can't even transfer its officers, how is it supposed to function?"

Patra in an address to media persons said: "We can't believe a democratically elected Chief Minister can use this type of language for the Supreme Court. He has always been an anarchist; tampering with rules while putting constitution at stake is his method.

"The verdict of the apex court is a big defeat for Kejriwal. He was trying to do politics with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) but the Supreme Court has cleared that ACB will remain with Centre. Now, the BJP is planning to move contempt application for the kind of language he has used for the SC, which is dejecting, appalling and unconstitutional," said Patra while responding to Kejriwal's press conference.

Slamming Kejriwal for his statement that "Key is with people", Patra said: "Kejriwal is instigating the people to attack the Supreme Court's justices just because the Constitution of this country was upheld and the apex court gave a judgement in consonance with the institution of the country."

"On one side, Kejriwal was saying that he ran a spectacular government for four years, but on the other hand, the Center is not allowing him to work. These contradictory statements of Arvind are nothing but political in nature," he added.

The BJP spokesperson also said that they are planning to file a contempt case against Kejriwal on this issue. "Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said slogans against Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi to save democracy, but now he has joined hands with them, will democracy survive in this way," BJP spokesperson said attacking the grand alliance formed by the Opposition for 2019 general elections.Patra also said that Arvind Kejriwal should apologize to the Supreme Court again by holding a press conference.

On November 1 last year, the apex court had reserved its verdict on pleas challenging notifications related to control over services, setting up of a commission of inquiry and the issue of jurisdiction over the ACB.

With the Centre and Delhi government at loggerheads on who has the jurisdiction to set up an inquiry commission, the judgement is a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party administration led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A division bench comprising justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, however, differed on whether the L-G or Delhi government has control over “services” which includes transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the national capital.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Sikri held that transfers and posting of officers at the level of joint secretary and above will be under the domain of the L-G while other officers below joint secretary-level will fall under the Delhi government.

The bench unanimously held that the Centre/L-G has the power to set up an inquiry commission, a ruling which will allow the L-G to order an inquiry into corruption cases. The bench also held that the ACB will also come under the Centre. (ANI)