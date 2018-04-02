Kejriwal apologises to Jaitley over defamation case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh, in a joint letter on Monday, sought an apology from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the comments made against him.

"Therefore, I unequivocally withdraw all the allegations made by me in a question whether made in print, electronic or social media against you. I offer my sincere apology to you and your family members for any harm caused to your reputation as a consequence of my allegation," Kejriwal's letter read.

According to sources, the defamation suit by Jaitley has not been withdrawn, but a joint application is being filed for a decree based on the apology by Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

Jaitley had filed a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. All six alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president.

Last month, Kejriwal offered three such apologies to come out of the legal morass of more than 30 defamation cases. AAP leaders say the taxman-turned-politician decided to "amicably sort" out pending cases since they were "taking a toll on the already strained resources of the party and individuals."

These apology letters by @ArvindKejriwal and AAP leaders is a proof that the entire party is based only on lies and they change their stand as per their convenience. No one has cheated Delhi like AAP. https://t.co/V2YKIHrKS0 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 2, 2018

Kejriwal started his sorrys with Punjab ex-minister Bikram Majithia. Then he apologised to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Kapil Sibal's son Amit Sibal.

After his latest apology today, Kejriwal was derided by BJP leaders on social media.

"One more apology! From now on Delhi will not take any statement by Kejriwal-ji seriously," BJP parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal upset a section of his party in Punjab for apologizing to Bikram Majithia, an Akali Dal leader. AAP lawmaker Bhagwant Mann quit as the party's Punjab unit chief and Aman Arora resigned as his deputy.