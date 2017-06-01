Kejriwal attack or threaten those who expose him: Kapil Mishra

[India], June 1 (ANI): After Rahul Sharma, who has filed the first corruption case against the Bansal family in alleged Public Works Department (PWD) scam was attacked by two unidentified people yesterday, suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday asserted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threatens or attacks those who tries to expose him.

"Rahul Sharma exposed the case of the Bansal family. Yesterday, he was being attacked. An FIR has been registered. I think whoever is trying to expose Arvind Kejriwal's corruption, that person is being threatened or attacked." Mishra told ANI.

Mishra also claimed that the information he has shows that Kejriwal has connection with enemies of the country as well like Naxals and requested security agencies to look into the matter.

"According to information I have, Arvind Kejriwal is linked with the rivals of the country as well even Naxals. I request all the security agencies to look into the matter at the earliest. Rahul Sharma should get proper security and protection," Mishra added.

Greater Noida 3, Circle Officer (CO) Rakesh Kumar said that Rahul Sharma did not name anyone in his complaint.

"There were no injuries as it was a misfire. Rahul Sharma has not named anyone in the complaint," he added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shyam Jaju said that the Delhi Government is killing and insulting the democracy of India.

"Those who have exposed the Delhi Government and brought them into the public domain were now being attacked. The way Kapil Mishra was attacked in the assembly was not good. Rahul Jain who exposed the PWD scam yesterday this all shows that how Delhi government is killing and insulting the democracy of India. The credibility of Delhi Government is decreasing day by day," Jaju said.

Yesterday, Kapil Sharma tweeted that Rahul Sharma, who filed first corruption case against the Bansal family was bullet fired.

An FIR has been registered in the case.

It comes in the wake of the Delhi Assembly witnessing dramatic moments yesterday when Mishra was marshalled out following a scuffle with the party MLAs.

Mishra, once a close confidante of Kejriwal had levelled corruption charges against him and other AAP leaders, which created ripples in the city politics and dented the image of the party.

Mishra had alleged that Health Minister Satyendra Jain gave Rs. two crore "illegal cash" to Kejriwal at the latter's official residence and helped "fix" land deals worth Rs. 50 crore for Kejriwal's relatives.

In his latest allegation, Mishra had said the city's health department was witnessing a scam in purchase of medicines by the AAP government. Mishra alleged irregularities in purchase of medicines and in payment to suppliers.

The AAP has denied the charges levelled by Mishra and has put him under suspension. (ANI)