Kejriwal-Baijal rift: Subramanian Swamy calls Delhi CM 'Naxalite'

[India], June 17 (ANI): As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest against Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal entered the sixth day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday called the former a 'Naxalite' and an 'illiterate'.

Swamy also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for rallying behind Kejriwal.

"There is an orderly way of doing Dharna (protest). There are cultural principles in the constitution. The man under whom Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took oath; now he is acting against him only which is quite bad and shameful. I think the 4 states CMs should not support him," Swamy told ANI.

"He ran the anti-corruption movement and later sat on the shoulders of Anna Hazare and kicked him out. He is a born Naxalite. Why are the four Chief Ministers supporting him? Do they even understand the meaning of federal structure? Kejriwal is a typical illiterate man and he doesn't know anything," he added. Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, H D Kumaraswamy and Chandrababu Naidu have asked Prime Minister Modi to resolve Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor's issue. Earlier, the four chief ministers wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking an appointment to meet over the issues concerning Kejriwal and the Delhi government. However, they were denied permission. They also visited Kejriwal's residence to meet his family before meeting the former at the Lt Governor office. Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendra Jain and Gopal Rai, has been camping at Raj Niwas since June 11 demanding a direction to the IAS officers working under the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike', among other demands. (ANI)