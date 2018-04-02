Kejriwal doesnt approve of Ram Jethmalani's statements

[India] Apr 2(ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who wrote an apology letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday morning, put the blame on his senior advocate Ram Jethmalani for making hostile statements without his knowledge.

"The disparaging and malicious statements made by Mr. Ram Jethmalani, a senior advocate representing me, were without my knowledge and/or instructions. I reaffirm what I said earlier, I do not approve of these statements," wrote the Chief Minister in the apology letter to Jaitley.

The Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Ashutosh, in a joint letter, sought an apology from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the comments made against him. Jaitley had filed a second case last year after Kejriwal's lawyer Ram Jethmalani used a slur while cross-examining him and said the term had been authorised by his client. Jaitley had filed a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. According to sources, the defamation suit by Jaitley has not been withdrawn, but a joint application is being filed for a decree based on the apology by Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. (ANI)