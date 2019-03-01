Kejriwal flags off 200 sewer cleaning machines

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated a fleet of 200 sewer cleaning machines in the national capital.

After flagging off the initiative, Kejriwal said that the machines will put an end to the practice of sanitation workers entering manholes and septic tanks for cleaning.

"This initiative will ensure dignity and safety of human life. These machines will be equipped with preventive maintenance," he told reporters.

Kejriwal further said that if the situation arises, more machines will be brought in for improving the city's sewer system. (ANI)