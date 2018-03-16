Kejriwal has become weak: AAP leader

[India], Mar 16 (ANI): A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit of Punjab on Friday said the Kejriwal has become weak.

AAP unit of Punjab said, Kejriwal tendered an apology to Majhithia without any consultation.

Speaking to media during a presser, AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, "Strongly condemn Arvind Kejriwal's apology to Bikram Majithia. Nobody was consulted before he took this decision. This shows that he has become weak and also raises questions on his talks with Akali Dal. For me, welfare of Punjab's people is most important."

Earlier in the day party's Punjab unit had expressed their displeasure over Kejriwal issuing an apology to Majithia. "All of us in Punjab are saddened to learn how Kejriwal ji has went to apologise to Majithia when state government's Special Task Force has submitted in High Court that there is strong clinching evidence against him," AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira told ANI. Kejriwal had earlier accused Majithia of being allegedly involved in drug trade. Thereafter, Majithia reportedly filed a criminal defamation case in May 2016 against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khetan for falsely linking him to the drug trade and tarnishing his image. However, on Thursday, the AAP chief apologised in court for his "unfounded allegations" and announced the withdrawal of all his statements. He also submitted a copy of the apology letter to the court. (ANI)