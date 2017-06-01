Kejriwal has turned Delhi into Bihar: BJP

[India], June 1 (ANI): A day after the Delhi Assembly witnessed dramatic moments when ousted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra was marshalled out following a scuffle with the party MLAs, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma took a jibe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by saying that the latter has turned Delhi into Bihar.

"Kejriwal has turned Delhi into Bihar because whatever happened in the assembly yesterday used to happen in Bihar in Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure," Verma told ANI.

Verma asserted that he would surely write a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take the matter into cognizance.

"Arvind Kejriwal is attacking those who are trying to expose him. I will surely write to Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take cognizance in this matter. I am sure that the attackers must belong to AAP. There must be a narco test of Satyendra Jain because he is also involved in many scams," he added.

Mishra, once a close confidante of Kejriwal had levelled corruption charges against him and other AAP leaders, which created ripples in the city politics and dented the image of the party.

Mishra had alleged that Health Minister Satyendra Jain gave Rs. two crore "illegal cash" to Kejriwal at the latter's official residence and helped "fix" land deals worth Rs. 50 crore for Kejriwal's relatives.

In his latest allegation, Mishra had said the city's health department was witnessing a scam in purchase of medicines by the AAP government. Mishra alleged irregularities in purchase of medicines and in payment to suppliers.

The AAP has denied the charges levelled by Mishra and has put him under suspension. (ANI)