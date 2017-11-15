Kejriwal, Khattar promise to jointly address smog situation

[India], Nov 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday promised to jointly address the toxic smog situation that has beset the northern India.

"First of all we have to understand that our territories can be different but nobody has control over winds and when pollution has spread all over, all of us have to find a solution related to this," said, Kejriwal, after holding a two-hour long meeting with Khattar.

"That is why it is important that the top political executive, from state to central, all of us need to work together and find a solution," Kejriwal said while jointly addressing the media along with Khattar.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Haryana Chief Minister said the problem of smog has increased over the past two years and is a common concern now. "We are trying to control pollution in our respective states and in the meeting, we have given each other suggestions regarding the matter. We all are very concerned about Delhi's situation at the moment," said Khattar. Earlier, Kejriwal had also sought a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh; however the latter refused saying the Supreme Court was already hearing petitions regarding the air pollution. In the national capital, the content of particulate matter, PM 2.5, in the air has been quite high, often crossing 500, while the safety limit is 50. The PM 2.5 is responsible for respiratory problems and reduced visibility.(ANI)