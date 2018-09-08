Kejriwal launches massive plantation drive

[India], Sep 08 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated a mega-plantation drive at the Yamuna floodplain in Usmanpur village, with the initiative seeing thousands of others joining him. The government has decided to plant 5 lakh trees to increase the green cover in the national capital.

"I am happy to see so many students here who took part in this initiative. Besides, I want every one of you to plant more trees near your house and take care of them. We will take care of the plants we planted here today," Kejriwal said while addressing school students.

Kejriwal said that studies have shown that 70 per cent of pollution in New Delhi originates beyond its borders and planting of trees should be done on a massive scale to curb the pollution. "70 per cent of Delhi's pollution comes from outside. But, we are the ones who pay for it. Therefore, we need to plant a lot more trees which will be a solution in tackling the pollution. We need to reduce the pollution," he added. Delhi ministers Satyendar Kumar Jain and Rajendra Pal Gautam, party leader Dilip Panday and a number of members of Delhi legislative assembly belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party took part in the campaign. (ANI)