Kejriwal lying on water supply issue, says BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday dubbed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "liar" over the issue of supply of water by Haryana to the national capital and claimed that the neighbouring state was providing more water every year.

"Kejriwal ji is a liar. He speaks a lie with such confidence that people believe it as truth," Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari told the media here.

Citing a Right to Information reply, Tiwari said: "The Haryana government gives more water to Delhi every year."

He said that the Haryana government -- which provides water to the Haidarpur, Iradat Nagar and Bawana water treatment plants in Delhi -- gave 5.09 lakh million litres of water in 2015 and 5.46 lakh million litres the next year. "In 2017, these treatment plants received 5.57 lakh million litres from Haryana while in 2018 till April they had received 1.59 lakh million litres," Tiwari, who represents the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency in Delhi, said. The BJP leader said that Kejriwal's lies have been exposed through the RTI reply by the Delhi Jal Board. Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, the BJP leader said: "The water scarcity in Delhi has been created by the AAP government in collusion with the tanker mafia." "Kejriwal ji should tell the people of Delhi about the tanker mafia getting this water? Whom is he cheating?" he asked. Tiwari also took a dig at Kejriwal for increasing fixed charges on electricity consumers. "For the water and power crises in Delhi, this AAP government is responsible as it is visionless," Tiwari added.