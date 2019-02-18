Kejriwal meets protesting Puducherry CM

Puducherry: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met his Puducherry counterpart V. Narayanasamy and vowed to "fight together for full statehood".

Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia met Narayanasamy who is on a sit-in protest outside Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's residence.

"Visited Puducherry CM to express solidarity with the people of Puducherry. Narayanasami is fighting against dictatorship of Puducherry's LG. UT (Union Territory) status to Delhi and Puducherry is an injustice to their people. We will fight together for full statehood," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tweeted.

Kejriwal had in June last year sat on a similar protest against Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal inside the Raj Niwas along with Sisodia and two other Cabinet Ministers. Narayanasamy, a Congress leader, has been protesting alleged interference by Bedi in the functioning of the government and stalling of welfare schemes, saying he will continue the protest till his demands were met. "People elect state governments to look into their affairs. But PMO (Prime Minister's Office) tries to make them defunct through LG. This is the only achievement of Modiji in last five years," Sisodia tweeted.