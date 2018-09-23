Kejriwal speaks lie loudly, publicly: Shah

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "speaking lies boldly and publicly" and said that he is stalling the development work in the national capital.

The BJP also asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal to clear thier stand on the issue of illegal immigrants in the country.

Speaking at the Poorvanchal Mahakumbh rally organised here at the Ramlila Maidan, BJP President Amit Shah said: "The Narendra Modi government gave over Rs 50,000 crore to the Delhi government. But look at the promises that you made to people and tell that how many promises have been fulfilled."

"Kejriwal's only mantra is to speak lie, speak it loudly, boldly and publicly," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said. Shah said that it seemed the Delhi government lacks vision for the development. Raking up the issue of illegal immigrants, the BJP President said: "There are crores of illegal immigrants who have entered the country. They are making the country hollow from inside. They should be sent back or not? he asked. Slamming Congress chief, Shah said: "When the NRC (implemented in Assam) issue was being debated in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and company started making noise in the House. They raised the issue of the human rights and others. The SP, BSP and AAP also raised objection. "Why Rahul Gandhi, AAP have issues on illegal immigrants? Because they do vote bank politics. But we don't do that, as for BJP the nation comes first," he said. Shah also said that after 2019, when the BJP comes back to power those immigrants would be identified. He also dared Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal to clear their party's stand on the issue. The BJP Chief also slammed the opposition leaders for raising objections on the arrest of urban Maoists in Maharashtra. "When the Maharashtra government arrested those urban naxals the opposition leaders raised objections," he said, adding, they were arrested as they had been involved in anti-national activities. "The best place for the anti-nationals is behind the bars," he said. The BJP chief also said that the party would win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.