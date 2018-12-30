Kejriwal to remain AAP chief, all office-bearers get 1 year extension

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday took unanimous decision to extend the term of all its office-bearers, including that of party chief Arvind Kejriwal, by 1 year.

AAP Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said, "Representatives of 20 states were present in the meeting. All members of party including those who are MPs in Rajya Sabha were also present."

He also informed that AAP candidates will be contesting in Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Haryana.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rai asserted that the AAP is committed to overthrow the Narendra Modi led government in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)