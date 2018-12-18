Kejriwal welcomes Sajjan Kumar's conviction

, (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday welcomed the court's decision to convict Congress leader Sajjan Kumar.

"I welcome the court's decision of convicting Sajjan Kumar. The victims were delivered with justice after 34 long years but it's always better late than never," Kejriwal told ANI.

The Delhi High Court had on Monday overturned the trial court's judgement and convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

"Just like this (Sajjan Kumar's conviction), the culprits involved in the case and also in other cases of riots like Muzaffarnagar or 2002 should also be punished," the chief minister added. He also said that people of India believe in harmony and want to live in peace. "It is the politicians who indulge in such activates and these (riots) are nothing more than a politically charged event," Kejriwal asserted. (ANI)