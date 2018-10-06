Kejriwal writes to various CMs, raises concern over amendments to Electricity Act

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Chief Ministers of several states raising concern over the Centre's proposal to pass amendments to the Electricity Act 2003.

"I have written to Chief Ministers of different states on the dangers of the proposed amendment and how it will break the back of the common man. I have urged them to stand against the proposed amendments," said Kejriwal.

He will also be travelling to different states from next week to meet respective Chief Ministers and convince them to stand together to stall the bill in the Rajya Sabha so that it is not passed before the 2019 general elections.

"I will be meeting Chief Ministers like Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), N Chandra Babu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), HD Kumaraswamy (Karnataka) and several others for consensus against the proposed amendments to the electricity act. Will request them to vote against the amendments in the Rajya Sabha," he said. If the Centre passes the electricity amendments, power tariff in Delhi will become Rs. 7.50 per unit for all consumers irrespective of the categories they fall in. Presently, residents of Delhi who use up to 200 units are charged Rs.1 per unit, while those using up to 400 units are charged Rs. 2.50 per unit. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress of favoring the corporate, Kejriwal said that the amendment would lead to a huge increase in tariffs all across the country immediately for small and medium consumers as well as farmers. "Everyone works for the one who pays him or her, right? So parties like BJP and Congress work for the corporate and are in turn funded by them. We, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), work for the common man as you are the one on whose donations AAP runs. This is a massive change we have brought to the politics of India and that is why they fear us," he added. (ANI)