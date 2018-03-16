Kejriwal's apology fallout: LIP to break alliance?

[India], March 16 (ANI): Criticizing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head Arvind Kejriwal for issuing an apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for his "drug trade" remarks, Lok Insaf Party (LIP) member and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains said his party will now reckon over snapping alliance with AAP in Punjab.

"He accused Majithia of being involved in a drug trade and then gave him a clean chit. Punjabis had given Kejriwal immense respect due to his honesty but he has betrayed them. Punjabis will not be able to tolerate this," Bains told ANI.

He added, "Our MLAs will sit together and will take a collective decision on [snapping alliance with AAP] it. We are the whistleblowers for Punjab and will not stand with traitors." Bains further accused Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal of back-door dealing. Earlier in the day, Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann resigned from the state president's post expressing his displeasure over Kejriwal issuing an apology to Majithia. Kejriwal had earlier accused Majithia of being allegedly involved in drug trade. Thereafter, Majithia reportedly filed a criminal defamation case in May 2016 against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khetan for falsely linking him to the drug trade and tarnishing his image. However, on Thursday, the AAP chief apologised in court for his "unfounded allegations" and announced the withdrawal of all his statements. He also submitted a copy of the apology letter to the court. (ANI)