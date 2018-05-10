Kejriwal's nephew arrested in PWD fake bills scam case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's nephew was arrested on Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a graft case involving submitting of fake bills to claim money for PWD construction work.

Vinay Bansal, the son of Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, was a partner in a firm, which was involved in the scam worth over Rs 6 crore.

"We have arrested Vinay Bansal from his residence in Pitampura after he failed to give satisfactory replies to our queries about the firm, Mahadeo Impacts," Special Commissioner of Police Arvind Deep said.

The firm showed purchase of raw materials for the construction of a Public Works Department drain. "The ACB had registered an FIR on May 8, 2017. We received a complaint that Surender Bansal got a tender below 46 per cent on behalf of a company, Renu Construction on the estimated cost of Rs 4.9 lakhs," Deep, who heads the ACB, said. "The complaint also mentioned that the quality of products was not up to the mark. During the probe, it was found that iron and cement were bought from Mahadeo Impacts which was later found to be non-existent." Earlier in May 2017, Aam Aadmi Party rebel leader Kapil Mishra had raised the issue following a whistleblower's revelations. Surender Bansal, who ran a company that worked with the PWD for many years, died the same day Mishra raised the issue and filed the complaint.