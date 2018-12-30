Keonjhar Police honours 10 Ashok Chakra recipient with postage stamps

[India] Dec 30 (ANI): Under "My Stamp" scheme, Keonjhar Police in collaboration with India Post has issued 10 postage stamps, each featuring the Ashok Chakra Awardees from Police Department across the country on Saturday.

The step is a symbolic gesture in honour and memory of the ultimate sacrifice of heroes of the nation. Notably, the stamps issued by the district police are of Rs 5 denomination with a background picture of the Konark Sun Temple.

Superintendent of Police, Keonjhar, JN Pankaj said: "It is sad that unlike the defence personnel, sacrifices of the police personnel who laid their lives for the motherland, generally remain unsung. However one should always remember that internal security is as important as external security and the sacrifices made by police personnel are holy."

Moreover, "Ashok Chakra" is India's highest peacetime gallantry medal. It is peacetime equivalent to "Param-Veer Chakra" and around 84 people have received Ashok Chakra so far. A list of 10 police personnel named in postage stamp is here; IPS Randhir Prasad Verma: Awarded Ashok Chakra in 1992 and the Government of India also issued a Commemorative postage stamp in his honour in 2004. Kamlesh Kumari Yadav: She was a constable in CRPF who died on 13 December 2001 during the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. She was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra. Pramod Kumar Satapathy: He was an Assistant Commandant of the Special Operation Group of Odisha Police who died in 2008 Naxal attack. He was awarded Ashok Chakra on January 26, 2009. R. P. Diengdoh: He was an Indian police officer in Meghalaya Police who died in 2007 while leading an operation to eliminate militants from the Meghalaya jungles. He was honoured with Ashoka Chakra in 2008. Mohan Chand Sharma: He was a Police Inspector in Delhi Police who was killed during an encounter with terrorists. He was awarded Ashoka Chakra on January 26, 2009. Tukaram Omble, Vijay Salaskar, Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte, Vijay Salaskar: They were the Mumbai police officers, who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. These brave officers were awarded Ashok Chakra on January 26, 2009. K Prasad Babu: He was an Indian police officer belonging to the Greyhounds of the Andhra Pradesh Police. He was honoured with Ashoka Chakra after he played a vital role in thwarting a Naxal Attack, killing nine Maoists and saved lives of several innocents. (ANI)