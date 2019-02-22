Kerala: 1 more CPI (M) worker held in murder case of 2 Youth Congress workers

(Kerala) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker in connection with the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod.

Two other persons are being interrogated by police in the case.

A CPI(M) committee member from Kerala was arrested in connection with the same case on Tuesday.

Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were hacked to death on Sunday while they were on a motorcycle in Peria in Kasargod.

Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the CPM "didn't have any reason" to plan the murder of the two Youth Congress workers.

"It (killing of Youth Congress workers) is a very unfortunate incident. Political murders have reduced in my time. CPM didn't have any reason to plan this murder. There will be strict action against those involved in political murders," he said. Kerala's Governor P Sathasivan has also sought a report from the chief minister on the incident. "Sought from Chief Minister @CMOKerala an urgent report on the present stage of the Police investigation into the murder of two youth Congress workers near Periya in Kasaragod on Sunday night. The Opposition Leader Shri Ramesh Chennithala, @chennithala met me today," the Governor said in a tweet from his official twitter handle. Soon after the death of Kripesh and Sarath, the Congress alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists were behind the attack in Peria. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killings and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. "The brutal murder of two members of our Youth Congress family in Kasargod, Kerala is shocking. The Congress Party stands in solidarity with the families of these two young men & I send them my deepest condolences. We will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice" he tweeted on Monday. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that "goons and police power" were being used to suppress people. (ANI)