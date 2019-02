[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Two coaches of Chennai-Mangalore Express train derailed near Shoranur in Palakkad district in the early hours of Tuesday.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

The two coaches - Break wan and Luggage-cum-break - slipped off track when the train was entering the station.

The train connects Chennai in Tamil Nadu to Mangalore in Karnataka covering few districts of Kerala.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)