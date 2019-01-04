Kerala: 3 arrested for attack on BJP activists

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Thrissur Police on Friday arrested three Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers in connection with the attack on BJP activists in Kerala's Vadanapally.

Three BJP activists- Ratheesh, Sujith, and Sreejith- were allegedly stabbed during hartal on Thursday after a clash erupted between the workers of BJP and SDPI.

On Thursday, violent protests broke out across Kerala- a day after two women of menstruating age-Bindu and Kanakadurga climbed the Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala. Protesters blocked highways and forced closure of shops and markets located in various parts the region.

Several parties including BJP held a protest march in several parts of the state against the entry of women into the hilltop shrine. In September last year, the Supreme Court had lifted the ban on entry of women of age group between 10 to 50 years into the Lord Ayyappa shrine. (ANI)