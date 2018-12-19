Kerala actor abduction case: HC dismisses Dileep's plea seeking CBI probe

Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Wednesday dismissed a plea by the eighth accused in the infamous actress abduction case, actor Dileep, for a CBI probe into the case.

In his petition, Dileep pleaded that he has been framed in the case by the police relying only on the statement of the prime accused, Pulsar Suni.

Meanwhile, the prosecution put up their defense by stating that an accused in a case has no right to decide on what sort of probe should take place and, moreover, this is nothing but a ploy to delay the trial in the case.

The police probe team has already filed the detailed charge sheet in the case and the court on March 14 summoned all the accused. Dileep was arrested after two rounds of questioning on July 10, 2017, for his alleged role in the conspiracy behind the abduction of the young actress. Dileep's former wife Manju Warrier is one of the witnesses in the case. After being in jail for 85 days, Dileep secured bail. The actress was allegedly abducted on February 17 last year while she was on her way to Kochi from Thrissur. Pulsar Suni, the prime accused, drove her around for two hours before she was dropped near the home of director-actor Lal, who later called the police.

