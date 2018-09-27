Kerala announces 50 lakhs compensation for ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

[India], Sep 27 (ANI): The Kerala cabinet on Thursday announced that the state government would provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs to Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was arrested in an alleged spy scandal in 1994.

The development came as a follow up to the Supreme Court's order in which it had directed the Kerala government to pay a sum of Rs 50 lakh as compensation to the appellant.

The scientist was, reportedly, accused of selling vital Indian space technology secrets to Pakistan. The apex court had, however, cleared him of spy charges and termed his arrest as "needless" and "unnecessary".

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, had also announced setting up of a committee which would be headed by retired Supreme Court judge DK Jain to investigate the role of Kerala police officials in the arrest of Narayanan. (ANI)