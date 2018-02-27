Kerala Assembly brawl case: State govt. to withdraw criminal case

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Kerala government has decided to withdraw the criminal case against former legislators in the 2015 Kerala Assembly brawl case.

During the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislators had disrupted assembly proceedings while former state finance minister KM Mani was presenting the budget.

The LDF agitation was followed by the alleged 'Bar Scam' against then finance minister K M Mani.

On March 13, 2015, as assembly proceedings began LDF legislators protested in the assembly leading to unruly incidents.

A case was registered then against 6 LDF MLA's for damaging public property. After LDF government assumed power, one of the accused MLA's V Sivankutty wrote a letter to the Chief Minister alleging that the case was politically motivated. Based on this letter, the home department decided to withdraw this case after consulting with the law department. (ANI)