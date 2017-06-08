Kerala Assembly passes resolution against Centre's slaughter ban notification

[India], June 8 (ANI): Terming the Centre's notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter as 'unconstitutional', the special session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the same.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed about the developments in a series of tweets.

"The special session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly passed a resolution against Centre's unconstitutional usurpation of state rights. Constitution espouses federalism and defines the rights of the Centre and states. Parliament has no right to pass laws on state subjects," he tweeted.

He said that the Regulation of Livestock Market notification violates fundamental rights. "Preservation and protection of the livestock belongs to the State list in the Seventh schedule of the Constitution. The Act denies the right to live, ensured by the Fundamental Rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution," Vijayan added. Last week, Vijayan said the state government will challenge the Centre's notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter at animal markets. The decision came after Vijayan wrote to his counterparts, appealing them to stand together and oppose the "anti-federal" move. There has been a wide opposition of the central government's order, with many states openly denying accepting the notification. The Karnataka, Kerala and Tripura Governments have said they will not implement the Centre's order. (ANI)