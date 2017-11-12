Kerala CM a product of violence: RSS

[India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue, Rakesh Sinha, on Sunday attacked Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the alleged murder of a right-wing group worker, calling him a product of violence.

"The killing of Anand and other RSS workers shows that Pinarayi Vijayan is himself a product of violence and thinks this is the only way to strengthen the communist leadership in the state. Kerala Government is not interested to mend their ways," Sinha told ANI.

The RSS ideologue also demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter. "Home minister should ask NIA to probe for murders of RSS workers occurring in Kerala," he said. An RSS worker, indentified as Anand, was found dead in Kerala's Thrissur on Sunday. The deceased was an accused in the murder case of a Communist Party of India (CPIM) activist four years ago. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accusing the Left Government of killing the political leaders in Kerala. Recently, the saffron party organised a rally 'JanRaksha Yatra' in Thiruvananthapuram to protest against alleged political killings in the state.(ANI)