Kerala CM asks counterparts to stand together against new cattle rules

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a strong letter to his counterparts across the country on the new central rules that bans the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, terming them a covert attempt to usurp the powers of the state legislature under the guise of a central act.





"Unless we stand together and oppose this anti-federal, anti democratic and anti-secular move, it may mark the beginning of a series of similar measures aimed at destroying the federal democratic fabric and secular culture of our country," said Vijayan in the letter.



"I would therefore fervently appeal to you to convey your objections to the 2017 Rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to the Prime Minister and to request him to withdraw the rules introduced without any consultation with the states," he added.

Vijayan also said he has already written to the Prime Minister on the matter, attaching a copy of his letter.

On Sunday, Vijayan made his stand very clear when he said that those in Delhi and Nagpur need not decide what people in Kerala should eat and not eat.