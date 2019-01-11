Kerala CM briefs Governor over violence following entry of women inside Sabarimala temple

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday briefed Governor P Sathasivam on the law and order situation in the state after violence erupted in the region following the entry of two women of menstruating age inside the premises of Sabarimala temple on January 2.

The Governor on January 3 had sought an "urgent report" from the state government on the disturbances during the 12-hour state-wide shutdown called by several political parties such as CPI-M and BJP.

"The Chief Minister described the nature of the agitation and the action taken to curb the violent protests in different parts of the State," a release from Raj Bhavan stated. "He also assured the Governor that stringent action would be initiated against those involved in the violent incidents, irrespective of party affiliation," it added. A couple of weeks ago, violent protests broke out across Kerala after Bindu and Kanakadurga climbed the Sabarimala Temple. Protesters blocked highways and forced closure of shops and markets located in various parts the region. In September last year, the Supreme Court had lifted the ban on entry of women of age group between 10 to 50 years inside the Lord Ayyappa shrine. (ANI)