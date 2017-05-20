Kerala CM lauds woman's 'courageous step' of castrating rapist

[India], May 20 (ANI): Applauding the woman's step of chopping off man's genitals for allegedly trying to rape her, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said it is a courageous step.

"It was a courageous step. No doubt about it," Vijayan told the media here.

In a brave act of pure self defence, a woman cut off a man's genitals after he allegedly tried to rape her at Pettah.

The seriously injured man was admitted to the hospital following the incident which took place last night.

As per the police, the man was known to the woman and her family and also used to visit her house to conduct pujas. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the man was harassing her for last two days. A case has been registered against the man Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. However, no case has been registered against the woman. (ANI)