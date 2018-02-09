Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan clears all my political doubts, says Kamal Haasan

Chennai: As a reiteration of his Leftist political leanings, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been mentoring him in politics. Indeed, Vijayan was the first to give his feedback to Kamal when he announced his entry into politics.

Writing in his weekly column in the Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, Haasan has said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clears all his political doubts.

Writing about the sound advice he received from the Kerala Chief Minister, Kamal states, “The first feedback I got was to never back down from my first step. This was from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Whatever political doubts I have, I get it cleared from him. In addition to that, I talk to other political leaders here. My talks are not about asking them to join my party. I want to get to know and learn from their political experience.”

Kamal Haasan had met Pinrayi Vijayan in September 2017 as part of his 'journey of learning'. Kamal also met other leaders like Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as well as Mamata Banerjee at a conference. On alliance with Rajinikanth, the actor said a political alliance is not like selecting actors for a movie and will have to think whether they should join hands. "In each person's mind a separate story is played out. It is the policies of a party that would decide what is good for the people... One cannot play a game with names," Haasan said in the magazine. Rajinikanth too recently announced his decision to float a political party and contest the assembly elections. He also said time will tell whether he and Haasan could tie up. Haasan said first both of them have to form parties and announce their policies and then see whether their policies sync. And then both of them have to think whether they should join hands.