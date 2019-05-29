Kerala CM to skip PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

[India], May 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on May 30.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, nobody from the Kerala government including the Chief Minister will be present in the ceremony on Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had a bitter spat with Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, has been invited to attend his swearing-in ceremony, which she has accepted."I have spoken to other Chief Ministers also. Since it is a ceremonial program, we thought of attending it. Yes, I will go," she had said.

Modi will be sworn in for a second term as the prime minister on Thursday at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with members of the Union Council of Ministers. (ANI)