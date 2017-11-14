Kerala CM to take call on Chandy post HC's observation

[India], Nov.14 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government will take appropriate decision after considering the High Court's observation in the land encroachment case involving state Transport Minister Thomas Chandy.

The Kerala High Court, earlier in the day, rejected Chandy's plea in connection with the land grabbing case.

"We will take appropriate decision at the right time, after considering the High Court's observation and NCP meeting. We will implement LDF's decision," Vijayan told the media.

Earlier on November 8, the High Court had pulled up the state government and asked whether it 'will take the same stand if the encroachment was done by a common man?' A Kottayam vigilance court had earlier on November 8 ordered verification of the land encroachment allegations filed against Chandy. The High Court further questioned whether the minister had any special consideration from the government in the case. The court was responding to a petition which alleged that Chandy had got a road constructed through government-owned land and levelled water bodies to facilitate easier access to his Lake Palace Resort located near the Punamada Lake in Kerala. As per report, both the interim and final reports have revealed that Chandy's firm had encroached on the land and levelled water bodies. (ANI)