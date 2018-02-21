Kerala CM wishes Haasan well on launch of political party

[Tamil Nadu] [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wished actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan well at the launch of his new political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' (People's Justice Centre).

Chief Minister Vijayan in a video message broadcast at the launch event said Haasan's entry into politics would enrich the political arena of Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that "Haasan would uphold to the values of secularism, democracy, and pluralistic society, where all voices are heard".

Mentioning that Haasan was dear to Vijayan as well as the people of Kerala, the CPI (M) leader said the actor-turned-politician had "proven his integrity and conviction on social and cultural issues". The Chief Minister also said he was honoured to convey his greetings to Haasan as he starts a new journey to serve the people better. The symbol of the new political party for which Haasan had "picked ideologies from everyone" is "enjoining hands".(ANI)