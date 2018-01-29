Kerala college students allege principal tricked them into eating beef

Thiruvanathapuram: A group of vegetarian students of College of Engineering campus of CUSAT near Alappuzha have complained to the district authorities that they were made to eat beef cutlets served as a vegetable dish.

The incident took place when food was served in connection with a seminar held at the college at Pulincunnoo on 25 January, some of the students from Bihar told reporters on Saturday.

The campus is functioning under the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) headquartered in Kochi.

Angithkumar and Himashukumzar alleged the college authorities told them that it was vegetable cutlets when repeatedly asked whether it was beef or veg, which was when they proceeded to eat them. "Only after consuming it, we came to know that these were beef cutlets," Angithkumar said. The students said they have lodged a complaint with the District Collector in this regard. They alleged that it was done with the knowledge of the college principal. The students said they felt depressed on coming to know that they ate beef as it was a matter related their faith and religion. College authorities could not be reached for their statement.