Kerala: Couple arrested for abandoning two-day-old baby outside church

[India], June 3 (ANI): A couple was arrested for abandoning their newborn girl child outside St George Forane Church in Kochi's Edappally area.

The couple was detained by the Elamakkara police in Thrissur's Wadakkancherry district on Saturday after CCTV footage from outside the church was uncovered.

In the footage, the couple, along with another child, was seen walking into the church around 8.15 pm on Friday with the baby wrapped in an orange sheet. Later, the man was seen kissing his baby before placing her on the ground outside the church.

Soon after, the baby was admitted to a nearby hospital. The father of the child told police that he abandoned his two-day-old baby fearing that he and his wife would be shamed socially for having a fourth child. Meanwhile, the police said the couple has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Juvenile Justice Act. (ANI)