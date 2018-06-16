Kerala CPI(M) leader's body recovered

[India], June 16 (ANI): The body of former Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and president of Elamkunnapuzha Gram Panchayat, V. K. Krishnan, who had allegedly jumped into the backwaters from a boat near Kochi's Kannamali beach on June 12, was recovered from the shores on Friday.

Krishnan had allegedly handed over a note to a co-passenger before taking the extreme step, in which he accused the local CPI(M) leadership of harassing him.

Krishnan had lost his position as the Panchayat president after the Bharatiya Janata Party's backing of a no-confidence motion against him that was passed on May 31 by the Congress.

However, Krishnan in the letter had denied that incident to be the cause for him taking the extreme step. (ANI)