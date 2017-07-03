Kerala: CPM worker attacked by masked assailants in Kannur

[India], July 3 (ANI): A Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker was attacked by nine unknown assailants on Monday.

As reported, CPM activist and Eranjoli Panchayat president Remya's husband Sreejan Babu was attacked by nine masked people.

He sustained injuries on his head and leg, following which he was admitted in the Calicut medical college.

The CPM has alleged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being behind the attack.

Earlier this year, 20 RSS workers were allegedly attacked by a group of CPM workers in Payyanur here. (ANI)