Kerala educational institute heads to hoist tricolour on Jan 26

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Kerala government in a circular on Wednesday stated that the hoisting of tricolour will only be done by the heads of department offices and educational institutes.

The Kerala government in a circular on conducting of Republic day celebrations stated that, "The hoisting of tricolour will only be done by the heads of department offices and other educational institutions and health institutions".

The circular comes amidst Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat's hoisting the national flag at a school in Kerala on Republic Day, for which he has faced censure from the authorities.

Bhagwat hoisted the national flag in Karnakkiyamman School in Kerala's Palakkad last year on August 15, even after the district collector issued a memo to the school, categorically stating that it was inappropriate for a political leader to hoist the national flag in an aided school. (ANI)