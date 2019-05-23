Kerala election results: Rahul Gandhi's lead crosses 100,000 at Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: As the vote count for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala began on Thursday morning, initial trends showed that the Congress was ahead in all 20 seats, official sources said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was leading by over one lakh votes from Wayanad in Kerala at the end of the counting of 22.56 per cent of the total votes.

The BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, after showing initial promise, slipped to the second position behind Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor, who led by over 1,700 votes.

The Left candidates, after leading initially in seven seats, slipped to the second spot in most places. In all, there will be 14 rounds of counting. In 2014, the Congress-led UDF won in 12 and the Left in 8 seats.