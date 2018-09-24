Kerala: Forecasts for heavy shower in five districts

[India], Sep 24 (ANI): At a time when Kerala is recovering from the havoc caused by devastating floods that killed 488 people last month, the MeT department on Monday made forecasts for heavy rains in five districts in the state.

The state is expected to witness the downpour between September 25-26.

Speaking to ANI, K. Santosh, director of the Kerala MeT said, "We have issued isolated heavy rainfall warning for Kerala for the next four days. Especially the hilly track will get more rain."

Santosh added that 7-11 cm of rain is expected in the next four days. The state administration has also issued a yellow alert for the two districts of Idukki, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Thrissur. "We are expecting rainfall for all of Kerala. We have already given the warning and concerned authorities have to take the action. As of today, no fishermen warning has been issued, if required, we will update it," Santosh said. The State Disaster Management Authority instructed district authorities to remain on alert and directed them to take necessary precautions. (ANI)