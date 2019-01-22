Kerala government did not send women to Sabarimala: SNDP

Kollam (Kerala): Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan on Tuesday gave a clean chit to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the Sabarimala issue but faulted both the Congress and the BJP.

The SNDP is a socio-cultural body of the Hindu Ezhava community in Kerala. Natesan of late has become a strong supporter of Vijayan and has been attacking the Congress strongly.

"The Kerala government has no role in taking women to the Sabarimala temple. They only obeyed the Supreme Court orders," he told the media here.

"The meeting by the Ayyappa Sanghom (held in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday) was organised by elitist Hindus. These elitists find it difficult to accept communities like ours," he added. Natesan also came down heavily on the Nair Service Society (NSS), the body of the Hindu Nair community, the Pandalam royal family and the Sabarimala tantri. "All the trouble that was witnessed in the Sabarimala temple town since the September 28 SC verdict (which allowed entry to all women) is the creation of these three. "The Kerala government has no role in creating any issues there," said Natesan, adding that the biggest looser in the entire controversy would be the Congress. "If you look at the employees of Devasom Boards (the body managing temples in the state), 95 per cent belong to elitist Hindu groups. They do not give space to backward Hindus. The Sunday meeting was meant to consolidate their position," he said.